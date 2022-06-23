Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Defensive Players to Watch Versus Ole Miss in Week 3

Investigating Georgia Tech’s defense and which players to watch.

With the Sep. 17 matchup against Georgia Tech, it will be the first time that one of the two potential starting quarterbacks for the Rebels – Luke Altmyer or Jaxson Dart – makes a road start.

The contest against the Yellow Jackets looks to be a good one for either of them to play against a Power Five opponent and an opposing crowd. Georgia Tech’s defensive efforts were poor from last season, and very few returning starters are coming back. The 2021 Georgia Tech defensive statistics tell the tale.

The scoring defense allowed 33.5 points per game, which ranked 110th nationally, the rushing defense also struggled by allowing 182 yards per game, coming in at No. 100 nationally, and the passing defense was worst of all by giving up 273 yards per game, which equated to 121st nationally.

The Yellow Jackets do have six defensive transfers that will be attempting to break into the rotation, so help could be on the way. Here’s a look at three key players for the Georgia Tech defense coming back from last season.

Defensive End Jared Ivey

After adding 35 pounds of mass to his body from his freshman to sophomore seasons, Ivey also went from eight total tackles to 32, with 20 being solo. In addition, he added 1.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one pass broken up and a forced fumble.

Ivey’s long 6-6 frame is the prototypical edge defender’s build, and he’s a player that the Georgia Tech defensive coaching staff is counting on to apply pressure on the quarterback.

Linebacker Charlie Thomas

A hybrid linebacker in terms of size, Thomas finds his way to the football as evidenced by 70 tackles overall, and 35 solo. He also produced 10 tackles for loss and two interceptions, with both categories showing Thomas’s all-around skills.

Look for Thomas to move around to different spots on the field for the Yellow Jackets to better utilize his speed and overall playmaking abilities. He might be Georgia Tech’s most athletic defender.

Linebacker Ayinde Eley

The definition of a tough and physical inside linebacker, Eley is the leading returning tackler for the Yellow Jackets after recording 90 stops last season, 43 of which were solo. He was involved in every aspect of the defense, with 3.5 tackles for loss, a pass breakup, three quarterback hurries, and one-half a sack.

For Georgia Tech to be better, Eley needs to have more opportunities to come clean at a running back or blitz the quarterback. The physical tools are there for the 6-3, 232-pound linebacker. If the defensive line holds up and gives him the help necessary, Eley could surpass 100 tackles in 2022.

