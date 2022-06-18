Ole Miss Football Week Two Opponent Preview: Predictions for Rebels vs. Bears

After kicking off the 2022 season against the Troy Trojans at home, the Ole Miss Rebels will welcome the Central Arkansas Bears to Vaught Hemingway Stadium in week two of the college football season.

Just like Ole Miss, Central Arkansas will be taking the field with some new faces on the roster.

2021 starting quarterback Breylin Smith decided to go pro, while backup quarterback Darius Bowers entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. The Bears also lost their No. 1 receiver to the transfer portal. Tyler Hudson is now a Louisville Cardinal after being named an FCS All-American in 2021.

The Rebels and Bears will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 10. We have given a preview of the Central Arkansas program and now we will give staff predictions for the Rebels' week two matchup.

John Macon Gillespie

After facing Troy in week one, Ole Miss will welcome an FCS opponent in Central Arkansas to Oxford. Again, regardless of who the Rebels have at quarterback, this should be little more than a tune-up game for Lane Kiffin's bunch.

Ole Miss 56, Central Arkansas 14

Matt Galatzan

Central is going to have a bad time. The Rebels might not be hitting on all cylinders by this point, but they will have more than enough to put UCA into a blender. Jaxson Dart, Michael Trigg and Zach Evans will all have huge days and the Rebels will win easily.

Ole Miss 58, Central Arkansas 10

Brian Smith

After opening with what should be a victory over Troy, the Rebels host Central Arkansas on Sept. 10. This game should be a blowout, quite frankly. Central Arkansas is coming off a 5-6 record in 2021, and Ole Miss has far too much talent to be challenged in this game. Look for the Rebels to operate a balanced offensive mix of run and pass, keeping Central Arkansas off balance. UCF transfer wide receiver Jaylon Robinson will be the biggest offensive story of the day, catching two bombs in the first half. Defensively, the Rebels will overwhelm the opposition from the opening drive. It will be ugly. Ole Miss rolls at home over Central Arkansas.

Ole Miss 49, Central Arkansas 13

John Garcia Jr.

A rout not worthy of explanation.

Cole Thompson

This is the game where Lane Kiffin needs to find his quarterback. If Jaxson Dart struggles, the Rebels must turn to Luke Altmyer. Should Altmyer look lost in the offense, it's Dart's job for the foreseeable future. If the game isn't over by halftime, yikes Rebels. Yikes.

Ole Miss 63, Central Arkansas 7

Ben King

After opening the season with a victory over Troy, the Rebels are going to dominate their week two opponent, Central Arkansas. Ole Miss running back Zach Evans is going to run all over the Bears, and tight end Michael Trigg should bully the Central Arkansas secondary. On the defensive side of the ball, defensive lineman Jared Ivey will live in the Bears' backfield, recording two sacks and one forced fumble. This is going to be a walk in the park for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss 52, Central Arkansas 14

