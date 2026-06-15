What Happened Last Time the Ole Miss Rebels Played the LSU Tigers

It's the biggest game on the Ole Miss football schedule, and it is arguably the biggest game in college football this season.

On September 19th, the Rebels and first-year head coach Pete Golding will welcome the LSU Tigers to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers will be led by former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, who left the program right before its historic College Football Playoff run to the semifinals.

The energy in the stadium on that day in September will be unmatched. While fans anxiously await the big game, let's take a look back on the last matchup between the programs that took place just a season ago.

A Different Time

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a season ago, both programs looked a lot different. The Tigers were led by head coach Brian Kelly, while Kiffin had the chance to grab his biggest win as the head coach of the Rebels.

Going into this game, both teams were undefeated, and after it was all said and done, one could make the argument that this game changed the trajectory for both programs.

The 13th-ranked Rebels would secure a massive win over the number four-ranked Tigers in a 24-19 classic in front of their home crowd. Getting a win in the SEC is never easy; add to that the Rebels took down a top five team in the country, and you have one of the biggest wins in the program's history.

Battle Of The Quarterbacks

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This game was billed as a heavyweight matchup between two talented quarterbacks. Rebels' quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would rule the day with his 314 yards passing and one touchdown pass. However, Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier did not back down from the challenge. Nussmeier finished his day with 197 yards passing, one touchdown, and one interception.

X-Factor

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) carries the ball in for a touchdown during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two top SEC quarterbacks were doing their thing, but it was Rebels running back Kewan Lacy who was the X-Factor in the win for his program. Lacy finished his day with 87 rushing yards on 23 attempts and one rushing touchdown.

It was a tightly contested game, but in the end, the Tigers could not overcome the Rebels. If you were to guarantee that kind of performance this season, there's a good chance every Rebels fan would take that deal. But the beauty of sports is the unknown.

Tensions will be high on that September Saturday, and if the fan base were honest, they wouldn't have it any other way.

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