Ole Miss vs. LSU Is Already the SEC's Most Personal Rivalry of 2026

The Ole Miss Rebels football program is looking to mirror the historic success they had in 2025 as they begin the 2026 season.

However, things will be a lot different to start this season this year. Everyone knows the story. Former head coach Lane Kiffin left the program before the start of the College Football Playoff and accepted the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers.

Staying in the same conference as the Rebels was bound to ruffle some feathers. Having to come back to Oxford in his first season in Baton Rouge is just the cherry on top of the sundae.

Heated Rivals

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There have been a lot of headlines made from Kiffin and Rebels head coach Pete Golding over their newfound positions.

Golding has been more friendly with his comments on Kiffin, while the new Tigers' head coach has said things like how much harder it is to recruit at Ole Miss than LSU.

Kiffin may not have liked the way his exit from Oxford happened, but the only person to blame for that is himself. The former head coach probably would like a do-over, but this fan base isn't going to forget the comments he has made.

The Game Of The Year

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin's return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is already the most anticipated game on the college football schedule this season.

The LSU head coach is used to so-called "warm" receptions from former places of employment. On a trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers when he was with the Rebels, the fans at Neyland Stadium decided to throw mustard bottles and golf balls at their former head coach.

Now, Rebels shouldn't throw anything at their former coach. But make no mistake, this will be the most hostile environment that any college game has this season.

Enough Talk

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are so many great rivalries in the SEC. The Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Volunteers. However, this season, those games are taking a backseat.

The hate that has consumed these fan bases is very real. It's honestly a good thing this game is so early in the season, because neither fan base could probably wait until November.

September 19th will be here before you know it. The bulletin board material has been set. For the Rebels and the Tigers, this may be the most important regular season game in recent memory.

It can't get here soon enough!

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