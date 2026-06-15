What Happened Last Time Ole Miss Played the Louisville Cardinals?

In just a few short months, the Ole Miss Rebels will take the field for the first time in the 2026 season. It will be the first regular-season game for head coach Pete Golding.

Golding was given the near impossible task of his first games as head coach being in the College Football Playoff after the departure of Lane Kiffin. The Rebels came up just short of a national championship appearance, but it was clear to the athletic department that the players on the team were going to play for Golding no matter what.

Now, the focus shifts to Golding's first official season. The Rebels will start the season in an SEC/ACC challenge against the Louisville Cardinals. Here's a closer look at the last time the Rebels took on the Cardinals.

One Lone Battle

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rebels and Cardinals have only met one time in their history. That lone matchup took place at the start of the 2021 season.

Then head coach Lane Kiffin led his Rebels into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and the team walked out with a dominating 43-24 win over the Cardinals.

The Rebels led 26-0 at halftime, and it was clear early on that season that the Rebels were going to be a major player in the college football world.

Legendary Performance

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs past Louisville Cardinals defensive back Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Rebels' offense racked up 539 total yards in their beatdown of the Cardinals in the 2021 season opener.

Former Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was on a heater in Atlanta that day. Corral finished with 381 passing yards and one touchdown in the statement win. But the run game may have been even more impressive.

Corral also led the Rebels in rushing yards on that day with 55. The Rebels' quarterback, along with Jerrion Early and Snoop Conner, combined for four rushing touchdowns on the day.

2026 Expectations

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second meeting between the programs in September could have the same script as back in 2021. The Rebels will once again be coming in with a high-powered offense, while the Cardinals are coming off of a season where they left more meat on the table.

The best way for Golding to make a strong statement in his first regular season game is for the Rebels to roll in this power conference matchup. Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacey have Heisman hopes. One can only assume they will be looking to make a strong statement in their first game of 2026.

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