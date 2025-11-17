What He Said: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Recap Florida Gators Win, What's Next
OXFORD, Miss. – No.6 Ole Miss came up big against Florida, capturing a 34-24 win Saturday evening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Head coach Lane Kiffin became the first coach in Ole Miss history with three consecutive 10-win seasons, and is now tied with John Vaught for the most 10-win seasons all-time at four.
The Rebel offense ran all over Florida with Kewan Lacy setting a career-high in rushing yards in a game with 224 yards rushing.
Ole Miss' 538 yards of total offense are the most allowed by a Florida team this season. On the defensive side, Ole Miss shut out Florida in the second half, forcing two punts, two turnovers on downs and an interception.
Hear what Lane Kiffin, Wydett Williams, Kewan Lacy, and Trinidad Chambliss had to say after the win.
"First, I want to thank our fans." Kiffin said. "I thought that the atmosphere was electric from the beginning. Throughout our warm-ups and coming out of the tunnel, seeing it packed like that was awesome.
"I think players feed off of that. We had a really good start early, got up 10-0, and felt that in the fourth quarter. So, really cool. I thought the player and the student relationship, and going down there at the end, and the players having fun with students, is awesome.
"And whatever that makes, 35-3 or something at home if you've been here, if you've failed a few classes and been here for five and a half years now as a student.
WYDETT'S CLUTCH PERFORMANCE
Safety Wydett Williams Jr. had one of his best outings of the season thus far, leading the Rebels with eight tackles and an interception.
"That interception came from just watching film and running to the ball," Williams said. "Once you run to the ball, good things happen. And thank you to my teammate for tipping that ball because without him, I wouldn't be able to get that tip. Just everybody giving great effort."
The Rebels defense showed out with another big performance from Will Echoles who accounted for six tackles, which was the most among defensive linemen for the Rebels along with Williams Jr. who led the team with eight tackles.
"We really just came more together as a team," Williams said. "The biggest thing today was about belief. We had to believe that you could do it. That was one of the things that was said in the locker room. We came together as a team and we did it."
RECORD-SETTING NIGHT
Kewan Lacy ended the day with a career-high 224 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. Lacy now has the eighth-most rushing yards in Ole Miss single-game history and the most by any Rebel rusher since Brandon Bolden vs. Fresno State in 2010 (228).
"They just came out there with the right mindset to dominate," Lacy said. "You know, we put in a lot of hours into this, so, you know, it felt good going out there and showing it."
Lacy scored his 17th, 18th and 19th rushing touchdowns of the season, breaking Quinshon Judkins record of 16 set in 2022.
"We go out there with the same mindset every game," Lacy said. "If we're losing or winning, just go out there like it's 0-0, play the next play."
CHAMBLISS WHEN THE LIGHTS ARE BRIGHT
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss threw for 301 yards on a 26-of-35 line passing along with a touchdown. This was the sixth 300-yard passing game of the season for Chambliss, giving him sole possession of fifth in Ole Miss single-season history.
"Favorite part has probably been the process, and how we've grown into our identity," Chambliss said. "At Ferris State, I was there for a while, so I kind of knew what the standard was and how the culture was there. It's really cool to see how it is here at Ole Miss.
Chambliss' primary target against Florida was Harrison Wallace III, accounting for six catches for 68 yards. Wallace has surpassed 600 yards receiving for the season, the first receiver for Ole Miss to do so thus far this season.
"It's just about taking points from each game and continuing to grow," Chambliss said. "We need to clean up that interception and the bad pass I threw to Trey [Harrison Wallace III] at the goal line. I think I had a great night tonight. Better than that last night game for sure."
