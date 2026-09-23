What Sharif Denson's Return to Florida Means for Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels earned a marquee win over rival LSU this past Saturday, 32-24. The Rebels' revamped defense played a major role in that victory.

Ole Miss' defense held LSU to 330 yards of total offense, with just 158 yards allowed through the air. This marks a major turning point for a secondary that had been the subject or critiscm from fans and media alike.

Among that secondary, safety Sharif Denson suited and for the Rebels for the first time after transferring from Florida in the offseason. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound safety from Jacksonville, Florida, spent 3 seasons in Gainesville, racking up 95 total tackles, an interception and three pass breakups in his three seasons with the Gators.

Although those may not be eye-popping numbers at first glance, Denson's versatility is. Denson played 229 snaps in traditional pass coverage, 327 snaps lined up in the slot, 78 snaps lined up in the box and 57 lined up at free safety. That points to Denson's ability to play all over the secondary, whether it be in the slot, in run support, as a traditional safety or lined up in contemporary coverage.

Sharif Denson Still Needs to Shake Off Rust Before Florida Matchup

Ole Miss Rebels safety Sharif Denson (7), defensive end Kam Franklin (5) and linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) reactç after a play against the Louisiana State Tigers during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Denson brings a wealth of experience, there's still some rust that needed to be shaken off.

"I had a missed tackle and a call on me on third down," Denson said in a press conference this past Tuesday. "So there's definitely things I can get better at, but I had a pretty decent game."

Nine total tackles, seven solo and two assisted, alongside and allowed 29 yards on seven attempts in coverage, with an average of 4.1 yards per target, rock-solid numbers for Denson, who was lined up specifically at strong safety this week.

The Rebels are coming off a statement win over LSU, but the schedule doesn't get easier, as Ole Miss travels to the Swamp to take on No. 21 Florida.

Sharif Denson Gives Ole Miss Experience For How to Handle "The Swamp"

Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) wait for the snap against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This also marks a homecoming for Denson, but this time, he's with the opposition.

"It's a different coaching staff, defensive coordinator and head coach, so I left before I even talked to them so I don't have any connection with them," Denson said. "I'm just playing my old teammates, though, that'll be fun, and a good experience to get back on the field with them."

Although Denson may not have ties to John Sumrall or Brad White, large portions of the roster Denson was apart of in Gainesville are still there. Florida returned a staggering 62 players, a rarity in the NIL/transfer portal era. And his teammates, along with the over 88,000 fans won't let him forget that.

"It's so close and tight as far all the fans and everything. You feel like they're on your back," Denson said. "If we could go out there and execute the first couple drives, and delete the crowd, and make them not a factor, then we'll be OK,"

Ole Miss and Florida are set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. CDT, with the game being broadcast on ABC.

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