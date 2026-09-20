Ole Miss Jumps Into Top 5 of Latest AP Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels moved up 4 spots in the latest AP Top 25, moving from No. 8 to No. 4. The jump comes after a win over No. 7 LSU, 32-24, in Oxford this past Saturday, September 19th. The Tigers subsequently dropped three places to No. 10.

The Rebels are celebrating back-to-back wins over the Tigers, a feat not accomplished since the 2008 & 2009 seasons.

Saturday's matchup also marked the first time the two teams met while both inside the AP Top 10 since 1962, and just the sixth top-10 meeting all time.

The Highest Ranking of Pete Golding's Young Ole Miss Career

Ole Miss Rebels Head Coach Pete Golding looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding now moves to the highest ranking he's earned during his time as head coach for the Rebels. Sunday's ranking also marks the highest the Rebels have been ranked in the AP regular season poll since September of 2015, when Ole Miss was ranked No. 3 for two weeks from weeks 3-4 of that season.

This past Saturday also marked win the fifth win for Golding as Ole Miss' head coach, with four of those wins coming against ranked opponents in No. 12 Tulane and No. 3 Georgia in the 2025 College Football Playoff, and No. 24 Louisville, No. 7 LSU this season.

The SEC currently leads the country in number of teams ranked this week with 10 ranked teams. Texas (No. 1) Georgia (No. 2) Ole Miss (No. 4) Alabama (No. 8) LSU (No. 10) Tennessee (No, 14) Missouri (No. 19) Florida (No. 21) Texas A&M (No. 23) and Mississippi State (No. 24).

Ole Miss will immediately have to get back to business, as they travel to Gainesville to take on top-25 newcomer Florida, who checked into Sunday's poll at No. 21. This marks the third game this year the Rebels will have faced a top-25 team, with another 5 ranked matchups ahead on the schedule (No. 21 Florida, No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Georgia, and No. 24 Mississippi State) as of the publication of this article.

Ole Miss has not won in Gainesville since September 27th, 2008, losing in the last two trips to The Swamp. Coincidentally, the last time Ole Miss held a ranking this high, the No. 3 Rebels lost 38-10 to the No. 25 Gators in Gainesville.

The Rebels will look to snap the two-game losing streak and protect their top-5 ranking in Gainesville this coming Saturday, September 26th. Kickoff is set for 2:30 CST and will be broadcast on ABC.

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