Which NFL Rebels Are Primed for a Breakout Season?
With the NFL season kicking off this week, it's time to take a look at some former Ole Miss Rebels who could be primed for a breakout season.
Sam Williams would be a contender on this list, but after an ACL and MCL tear in the Cowboys camp in Oxnard, he will be sidelined for all of the 2024 season. With that being said, there are a couple of other former Rebel players who could pop off in the 2024 campaign, so here are three guys to keep your eye on.
Tavius Robinson -- OLB Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens have always prided themselves in tough defensive play, and Tavius Robinson has a chance to make a difference on a very talented unit in 2024.
Robinson was a fourth round pick by Baltimore and could be a pleasant surprise for the Ravens in 2024. He posted 26 total tackles and one sack a season ago.
Benito Jones -- DL Miami Dolphins
Jones makes his way back to Miami after two years in Detriot. The Dolphins have high expectations for the upcoming season but will need a big lift from a defense that struggled at times in 2023.
Jones was a key player for the Lions' defense last season in which they made it to the NFC Championship before losing to the 49ers. Like Robinson, he also had 26 tackles and a sack a year ago with the Lions.
Evan Engram -- TE Jacksonville Jaguars
Engram had the best year of his career last season where he went for over 900 yards receiving. He has become one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets and could be in line for another Pro Bowl-type season.
Engram was originally a New York Giant beginning in 2017, but he came to Jacksonville in 2022. Along with his 963 receiving yards last season, he also found the end zone four times.