Why Joenel Aguero Transferred From Georgia to Ole Miss

OXFORD | Ole Miss is heading into the season with nearly a completely retooled secondary, particularly highlighted by its new-look safety unit.

The Rebels had to replace each of their four safeties that were utilized the most last fall. Of course it was among the biggest positional needs for Ole Miss this offseason, as the program signed three veteran safeties from the transfer portal. Not only did Ole Miss need to fill the position room with capable bodies, but it had to try to upgrade after the unit routinely gave up explosive plays by blowing assignments or miscommunicating at times.

Senior safety Joenel Aguero is one of the transfers that will be heavily leaned on within the Rebels’ defensive backfield. The former Georgia Bulldog logged 72 total tackles (45 solo), three pass breakups and an interception across 23 games during his time in Athens.

The transition

Ole Miss safety Joenel Aguero during spring camp (2026). | Ole Miss Athletics

Going back to Aguero’s decision to enter the transfer portal this past cycle, it was quite simple why he elected to do so. But what made Ole Miss the right fit to close his decision process as a first-time transfer?

“First reason why I entered is because I wanted to play more safety. Just be more free (in the open field). Just coming here I thought it was a perfect opportunity for me to showcase that,” Aguero shared with Ole Miss On SI. “I know they’re going to put me in the right position to make the right plays, so it was just a no-brainer for me to make the decision. I was playing nickel (at Georgia) for three years, and then I kind of wanted to make a move to safety.”

Last season, Aguero was dealing with a hand/wrist injury that needed to be wrapped for much of the year, and had him in and out of the lineup during October. However, as the discomfort in Aguero’s hand became harder to ignore, he was forced to watch the SEC Championship and Sugar Bowl from the sidelines.

“It was definitely tough,” Aguero said of his injury riddled ending at Georgia. “I’d say especially just being in the playoffs and watching everybody play. It was definitely tough. I tried my best just to support my teammates and just help the young guys that were in front of me to just play the best game we could play. It was definitely tough.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back missed a handful of the first few practices at spring camp, but would eventually return to the field as a limited team participant by the end of April.

Though learning a new defense directed by Pete Golding was ‘stressful’ at first, now with the season just around the corner and more practice reps under his belt Aguero is ‘way more comfortable’ in the system.

“I feel good. Overall everything is good,” Aguero said about his health and new fit. “Defense-wise — I first came in having to learn a new position so it was a little stressful, but now I feel way more comfortable in the defense. Now I’m able to go around and fly around and just play.”

The new logo and jersey won’t be the only new aspect for Aguero this fall.

“Usually every year I go into the season with goals. I feel like this year I kind of want to go into the season with no goals and just play,” Aguero added. “I don’t really want to set no goals for myself, I just want to go out there and just play hard and fast.”

Although the Rebels’ new safety is just seeing where his play and season can help take the team, Aguero did offer a bit of a self-scouting report of what fans can expect to see when on the field.

“Someone who’s gonna come downhill and make whoever runs through that hole pay. Any quarterback that wants to throw it over the top, I’m gonna go get it,” he assessed.

Other safeties that are expected to see plenty of playing time this year are transfers Edwin Joseph and Shariff Denson, along with returners Ladarian Clardy and Nick Cull.

So far, Aguero is bullish on how the position group is currently constructed.

“I think we got a lot of elite guys,” Aguero explained. “From the older guys to the younger guys, I feel like as long as we get everybody on the same page with the playbook I think we’re all ready to play this season with everybody.”

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