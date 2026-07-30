Injuries to Monitor For Ole Miss Entering Fall Camp

Ole Miss had its fair share of bang-ups throughout winter workouts and spring camp.

The Rebels were without a handful of key players that were unable to fully, or in some cases at all, participate during the earlier install period in spring practice.

However, head coach Pete Golding did note that most of the injuries during that time weren’t much of a ‘long term’ concern and that the team was taking precautionary measures in order to ensure as much recovery as possible closer to the season.

With the Rebels set to open fall camp next week, on August 6, the team could get a few on-field boosts next month.

Ahead of summer’s final training phase, we take a look at the Rebels we’ll be monitoring through fall camp as it pertains to their availability and health.

DE Jordan Renaud

Ole Miss transfer defensive end Jordan Renaud rushes the passer against Wisconsin, during his time with Alabama (2025). | Alabama Athletics

Jordan Renaud was a consensus four-star, top-100 recruit and chose Alabama out of the 2023 cycle. When Randall Joyner was able to secure his talents this offseason through the transfer portal, Ole Miss’ defensive line coach was excited about the potential of the former blue-chip prospect.

However, Joyner and the rest of the Rebels’ defensive staff was aware that the 6-foot-3, 265-pound would be arriving on campus with a preexisting injury. The undisclosed injury had been alluded to as a ‘lower body’ injury, according to sources during spring.

Now, almost three months later, it will be worth keeping up with when Renaud is cleared to return to the field.

Renaud spent three seasons for the Tide, appearing in 29 games while notching 34 tackles, three tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He’ll be eligible to play for the next two seasons.

Despite not accumulating eye-popping stats at Alabama, he has the potential to make an immediate impact and has the right coaches around him. Joyner and Golding have a proven track record for identifying and developing talent out of the portal along the defensive line.

S Edwin Joseph

Ole Miss transfer safety Edwin Joseph in the middle of a play as a member of FSU, playing against Clemson (2025). | FSU Athletics

One of the biggest splashes Ole Miss quietly made among all its 30 incoming transfers was acquiring Florida State transfer safety Edwin Joseph.

Joseph, like Renuad, also arrived in Oxford with the understanding that he would be unable to physically perform during spring practice. His injury has not been disclosed.

After losing Wydett Williams to the NFL, in what was arguably the Rebels’ weakest position group in 2025, Ole Miss desperately needed to replace his playmaking ability.

The 6-foot, 195-pound safety fits the profile. Since 2024, Joseph has compiled 50 tackles, four interceptions, six pass deflections, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 18 games played with the Seminoles. Joseph was a consensus top-eight available safety this past transfer cycle on ranking networks.

Will Joseph be eased onto the field or will he be good to go from the jump?

WR Jase Mathews

Ole Miss freshman wide receiver Jase Mathews. | Ole Miss Athletics

The crown jewel of Ole Miss’ 2026 recruiting class was Leakesville (Miss.) wide receiver Jase Mathews. Ole Miss was able to flip Mathews’ previous commitment to Auburn just ahead of signing day.

But just before that, Mathews suffered an ACL tear in his left knee in September, causing him to miss the majority of his senior season at Greene County. Still, even after the injury, interest in Mathews’ talent never wavered.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound offensive target was an early enrollee and has been in John David Baker’s playbook since his arrival over six months ago. Ole Miss has secured high-profile receivers at the high school level that have flashed before.

When will it be Mathews’ time to flash? In February, he projected to be ready to go sometime ‘around the summer’.

"It's been going well," Mathews previously told me of his recovery . "I've been attacking PT just trying to get it right back under me. I think it's still too early to tell when. If I had to guess a time, I'd say around the summer."

Soon enough we’ll know what his participation will look like.

S Joenel Aguero

Ole Miss safety Joenel Aguero during spring camp (2026). | Ole Miss Athletics

Despite going through some spring practices as a limited participant, Georgia transfer safety Joenel Aguero will be another player to monitor on the injury radar.

The Massachusetts native sported a green destination practice jersey, meaning he was able to go through some team activity during spring camp, but missed the earlier portion of the practice period. Though likely precautionary, it’s still worth wondering when Aguero could be a full practice participant.

Ole Miss doesn’t have incredible depth at the position and will need Aguero to bounce back with a healthy senior campaign.

Aguero played in just eight games (39 tackles, one interception) for the Bulldogs in 2025 due to a hand/wrist injury that prevented him from suiting up against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, and against Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.