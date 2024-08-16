Why Lane Kiffin's New Offensive Toys Are Game-Changers | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses a subject that I have been waiting for, and that is 12 personnel or two-tight-end sets. I have long thought that with Caden Prieskorn and Dae'quan Wright that Ole Miss' offensive weapons would be maximized by using both Mackey Award watch list players.
It will be interesting what 12 personnel would do to help the offensive line as well. Last year, the line was in no way bad, but the same problems can reappear if those steps are repeated. That being said, this Rebels offensive line will at least look huge with Julius Beulow pointing out that fact on Thursday. He and Nate Kalepo came over from the Washington Huskies, and they credit Victor Curne, a previous Husky lineman, with bridging the gap.
In our final segment of the day, we look at this Ole Miss football roster and the speed at which it can work with, and the reason Lane Kiffin has been so successful is at risk with all of these toys. I have mentioned in the past that Ole Miss is finally talented enough to be successful outside of the tempo offense, but Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and company have one of those "prove it" years upcoming.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Factor Meals
Head to Factormeals.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. As playoffs wind down, the sports stop sporting like we want them to. But this summer, FanDuel is hooking up ALL CUSTOMERS with a boost or a bonus, DAILY! That’s right, there’s something for everyone, every day, all summer long! Visit FANDUEL.COM and add a big win to your summer bucket list!
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html