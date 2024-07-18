Why Mississippi State LB is Wrong About Ole Miss | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast

The Grove Report

The Ole Miss Rebels were mentioned during Mississippi State's portion of SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Steven Willis

Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses John Lewis, a linebacker from Mississippi State, making some controversial comments about the Ole Miss Rebels at SEC Media Days. You can read more about Lewis' comments here.

In the second segment of the show, we talk about the backfield and where my preferences lie between Henry Parrish, Ulysses Bentley IV and Rashad Amos, and while each will have roles for Ole Miss this year, who will be the "alpha" running back?

In our final segment of the day, we discuss LaDarian Clardy of Escambia H.S. naming his top five schools: the Washington Huskies, UCF Knights, Ole Miss Rebels, Mississippi State Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles.

