Why Oklahoma's Run Defense Could Be a Huge Factor Against Ole Miss

Ole Miss will go against possibly one of the best defenses in the country this year in week 12.

Oklahoma was a top 10 defense in the country last year and retained a lot of the players from that squad for the 2026 season.

Rebels' new offensive coordinator John David Baker has said he will place greater emphasis on running the ball with star running back Kewan Lacy. This week's 12 matchup could be an example of what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

Sooners front four

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Marvin Jones Jr. brings down Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss beside Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Adepoju Adebawore during a college football game | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma features a set of linemen that swarm to the ball carrier very well.

The defensive line is led by junior pass rusher Taylor Wein, who is coming off a great season. He only had 39 tackles, but what's incredible is that 15 of those were tackles for a loss.

Wein has a natural pull to the back field and will blow up some running plays.

It’s a similar story on the other side of the line. Adepoju Adebawore is going into his senior year at the University of Oklahoma. He finished last year with 17 total tackles. 5.5 of those were tackles for a loss. Almost a third of his tackles were in the backfield.

While these two edges may not have a ton of experience being an every-down starter, they clearly can make an impact.

In contrast, the interior of the line has a lot of experience.

David Stone and Jayden Jackson combined for over 100 tackles last season and almost 20 tackles for loss.

They will plug up the center of the line and make it hard for Lacy to find a hole up the middle.

Rebels counter

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This will be one of the Rebels' biggest tests of the year. Baker will have to come up with a game plan that will tire this line.

If he tries running up the middle with Lacy early in the game, there is a good chance it won’t go anywhere. Baker will have to use the perimeters to gain yards on the ground. This could be done in many ways.

The Rebels could run speed options and let Lacy or quarterback Trindad Chambliss get to the edge. They could run jet sweeps with wide receiver Deuce Alexander. The point is to make the Sooners' line run horizontally.

If this is done well, the Rebels' outside attack will tire Oklahoma's line, which opens up a chance to run up the middle.

The more tired the defensive line is, the bigger the hole Lacy will find up the middle.

Ole Miss has to accept that this defensive line will make some plays against them. It is important that they recognize and tire them out as quickly as possible to open up a world of possibilities for their offense against a really good defense.

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