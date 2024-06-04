Why Ole Miss is a Betting Favorite to Win CFB Playoff | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels being a betting favorite to win the national title according to FanDuel, coming in at 15/1. Lane Kiffin has the Rebels with the sixth-best odds to win the 2024 College Football Playoff. The uniqueness of what Pete Golding and Charlie Weis Jr. have done in the transfer portal is a major factor in Ole Miss being in position to do this.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about how Ole Miss has quietly put together a Top 15 high school football recruiting class while we were watching the Portal King build a championship-worthy roster.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about these high school commitments that Ole Miss has put together, starting with Akylin Dear and Jerome Myles on offense.
