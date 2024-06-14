Why South Carolina Will Be the Rebels' Most Intense Game | Locked On Ole Miss
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Ole Miss Rebels vs. South Carolina Gamecocks game this season and why it will be the most intense atmosphere that Ole Miss will play in. This game sets up weird schedule-wise for the Rebels, and they will have to fight with the Juice Wells narrative with Gamecock fans. Make no mistake: if Ole Miss plays clean, it will win, but there are several land mines that Ole Miss has to be careful about.
In the second segment of the show, we talk to Andrew Lyon from Locked On Gamecocks about this game, and he starts off asking about Juice Wells, and we talk about where it lands on the schedule for both schools. Ole Miss catches them right after the Kentucky Wildcats and before the LSU Tigers, bringing trap game on the road into the equation. We also talk Jaxson Dart and how he would perform on the road for Ole Miss.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about the outlook this year for the Rebels and how they are looking at this season with the 12-team College Football playoff.
