Why the Rebels Won't Miss Quinshon Judkins in 2024 | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the very public task of replacing running back Quinshon Judkins and why head coach Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss get the benefit of the doubt. After averaging a Lane Kiffin-era low of 4.3 yards per carry in 2023, it is fairly easy to imagine an uptick in production with a heavier Ulysses Bentley IV and the return of Henry Parrish Jr as well as the big back addition in Rashad Amos. They offense will likely look different but be more effective.
The offensive line is an amoeba at this point as players are moving all around as, despite what Lane Kiffin says, combinations are already being formed in camp. Julius Buelow from the Washington Huskies, and Gerquan Scott from the Southern Miss Golden Eagles are some early transfers who are making noise along with Diego Pounds from the North Carolina Tar Heels.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about some insider questions from the Locked On Ole Miss Insider Program. We discuss non-conference games and which will tell us the most and which defensive lineman is the most important. We also discuss defensive backs and Louis Moore from the Indiana Hoosiers, Yam Banks from the South Alabama Jaguars and Key Lawrence from the Oklahoma Sooners.
WANT MORE OLE MISS SPORTS CONTENT?
https://joinsubtext.com/lockedonolemiss
Follow and Subscribe to the Podcast on these platforms:
🎧 Spotify
Social Media
Follow on X: https://twitter.com/TheStevenWillis
Follow on facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/304042520680920
Follow on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loolemiss/?hl=en
For your next listen, check out the Locked On College Football podcast! From NIL deals to never ending conference realignment rumors, Spencer McLaughlin gets you ready for an exciting season on the gridiron! Click HERE to listen now. Part of the Locked On Podcast Network. Your Team. Every Day.
Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors!
Gametime
Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code LOCKEDONCOLLEGE for $20 off your first purchase. Terms apply.
Factor Meals
Head to Factormeals.com/lockedoncollege50 and use code lockedoncollege50 to get 50% off your first box PLUS 20% off your next month while your subscription is active!
eBay Motors
From brakes to exhaust kits and beyond, eBay Motors has over 122 million parts to keep your ride-or-die alive. With all the parts you need at the prices you want, it’s easy to bring home that big win. Keep your ride-or-die alive at EbayMotors.com. Eligible items only. Exclusions apply. eBay Guaranteed Fit only available to US customers.
FanDuel
FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook. As playoffs wind down, the sports stop sporting like we want them to. But this summer, FanDuel is hooking up ALL CUSTOMERS with a boost or a bonus, DAILY! That’s right, there’s something for everyone, every day, all summer long! Visit FANDUEL.COM and add a big win to your summer bucket list!
FANDUEL DISCLAIMER: 21+ in select states. First online real money wager only. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable free bets that expires in 14 days. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, IA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, IL, VA, WV), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (WY, KS) or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), 1-877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN)
https://www.pickledstore.com/products/stuarts-cajun-dill-pickles-quart.html