Will Caleb Cunningham Show at Juice Fest? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Jared Smith from Alabaster, Alabama, coming to Juice Fest this weekend and what it could mean to land a five-star recruit that is committing on Aug. 3. Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin also have Caleb Cunningham and Shekai Mills-Knight on the Juice Fest list to headline a star-studded cookout featuring a ton of commitments like Cortez Thomas and Hayden Bradley.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about the early work on the Class of 2026 that will be done this weekend too, featuring several Top 300 players. Quarterback Ryder Lyons from California, Zyan Gibson, a four-star cornerback, and Ole Miss legacy Preston Ashley, the son of Tyrone Ashley, are expected to be in attendance.
In our final segment of the day, we talk the future of college sports and the switch away from scholarship limits and the move towards roster limits that appears to be coming. College football is going up by 20, but the interesting prospect is college baseball going from 11.7 to 35, and we discuss why that should scare everyone.
