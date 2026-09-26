With Kewan Lacy ‘Doubtful’ to Play Against Florida, it’s Next Man Up for Ole Miss

After initially being ruled a “game-time decision” by head coach Pete Golding earlier in the week, star Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy is trending towards not being available for the Rebels against No. 21 Florida.

On Friday’s SEC availability report, Lacy’s status changed from “questionable” to “doubtful”. Lacy suffered a left shoulder injury during the third quarter and was unable to return in Ole Miss’ win over LSU last weekend.

It’s the same shoulder Lacy had offseason surgery on for a labrum injury he endured against Tulane during the College Football Playoffs last December.

Shortly following the Rebels’ Week 3, Golding mentioned that Lacy could’ve returned to the game, but opted to hold him out instead.

“(Lacy) got an MRI (Sunday) morning. It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Golding said during media availability on Monday. “He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Even if Lacy is able to dress for Ole Miss after going through warm-ups, his workload is almost certain to change in Week 4. The Rebels will have the following week off, giving Lacy another potential week of rest.

Next Man Up

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back JT Lindsey (26) reacts after a two point conversion during the fourth quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Lacy winds up not being able to give it a go during warm-ups in Gainesville, Ole Miss will rely heavily on Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier and LSU transfer JT Lindsey.

Both have been effective when needed to close games out in Week 1 and Week 3 wins. Lacy missed the majority of the second half against Louisville to open the season, due to a thigh injury.

Frazier popped up on last week’s availability report due to a minor injury sustained in the practices leading up to last Saturday, and was unavailable against LSU. This week, Frazier will be ready to contribute with an increased workload. In Lacy’s absence during the second half of last week’s win Lindsey rose to the occasion when needed, totaling five touches for 28 yards and a two-point conversion.

“(Frazier) got banged up last week during practice. He had minimized reps throughout the week, so JT got a lot of those banged reps,” Golding said this week. “He was the most ready to play.”

“I thought they came in ready. I think Frank (Wilson) does a really good job with them. But those are guys that have had a lot of experience throughout camp. I thought JT came in, was really explosive (and) did a really nice job. Those guys have done a good job.”

Combined, Lindsey and Frazier have accounted for 86 rushing yards on 21 total carries (4.1 YPC).

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