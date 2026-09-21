Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy Now a Game-Time Decision for Florida

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss remains uncertain of the status surrounding star junior running back Kewan Lacy heading into Week 4 against No. 21 Florida.

Head coach Pete Golding talked about Lacy’s recent injury Monday afternoon, providing what appears to be a positive update. That said, the Rebels’ standout runner will be a ‘game-time decision’ to play against the Gators in Gainesville this Saturday.

“(Lacy) got an MRI yesterday morning. It wasn’t nearly as bad as we thought it was,” Golding revealed. “He’s going through the rehab process right now, and we’ll monitor the reps throughout the week. He’ll be a game-time decision.”

Lacy injured his left shoulder early during the third quarter of the Rebels’ eventual eight-point win over LSU on Saturday. Ole Miss’ record-breaking rusher did not end up returning to the huddle for the rest of the second half, finishing Week 3 with 11 total touches and 43 rushing yards to go along with a touchdown.

It’s the same shoulder Lacy underwent offseason surgery on for a labrum injury he sustained during the College Football Playoffs last winter. Lacy also dealt with a thigh bruise during Ole Miss’ Week 1 win over Louisville and would not return until Week 2 against Charlotte.

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Ole Miss running back JT Lindsey (26) carries the ball during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding also revealed on Monday that initial second-string running back Makhai Frazier endured an undisclosed injury during practice last week, holding him out of Saturday’s win over LSU.

Instead, former LSU transfer JT Lindsey would be the only other running back to carry the ball for Ole Miss, finishing the game with four carries for 20 yards and a critical two-point conversion.

“(Frazier) got banged up last week during practice. He had minimized reps throughout the week, so JT got a lot of those banged reps,” Golding explained. “He was the most ready to play.”

Golding has complete faith in first-year running backs coach Frank Wilson to keep the stable in an ideal position, even without Lacy.

“I thought they came in ready. I think Frank (Wilson) does a really good job with them,” Golding said Monday. But those are guys that have had a lot of experience throughout camp. I thought JT came in, was really explosive (and) did a really nice job. Those guys have done a good job.”

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