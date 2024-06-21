LISTEN: Is the Egg Bowl Rivalry Becoming Lopsided? | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs game and how it has just become another football game for Lane Kiffin, Pete Golding and the Rebels. We look at recent meetings, and Ole Miss will be looking for four wins over the last five years against the Bulldogs
In the second segment of the show, we talk about this game being in real danger of getting lopsided with Ole Miss only losing one game since 2015 in Starkville to go with their 4-out-of-5 streak. With Jaxson Dart, Tre Harris and Jared Ivey, the leadership is there for 2024, but what happens beyond that is likely what gives MSU hope.
