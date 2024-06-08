LOOK: Ole Miss Women's Track and Field Wins 4x100-Meter Relay National Title
Ole Miss Rebels women's track and field is participating in NCAA Outdoor Championships this weekend, and they claimed a national title on Saturday in a group event.
Akilah Lewis, McKenzie Long, Gabrielle Matthews and Jahniya Bowers claimed the national championship in the 4x100-meter relay on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon, making program history in the process with a time of 42.34.
You can view a video from the event below.
This marks the first relay championship outdoors for Ole Miss track, whether it be the men's or women's programs. Ole Miss is also the first school other than LSU, Texas or USC to win this event since 2017 when the Kentucky Wildcats claimed that honor.
Three of these runners previously suited up for other schools in their collegiate careers, according to the Ole Miss website. Lewis was previously with Minnesota before coming to Ole Miss, and she is a native of Arouca, Trinidad & Tobago. Long, a native of Ironton, Ohio, originally ran with NC State, and Bowers (Youngstown, Ohio) ran with Youngstown State.
Matthews, a native of Portmore, Jamaica, is the only runner in this relay who did not come from another college program.