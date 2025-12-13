Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers Target

Alexandria (La.) three-star defensive lineman Jaden Bayonne continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the Bayou State with multiple schools entering his process.

Bayonne, the No. 12 rated prospect in Louisiana, has earned offers from a myriad of schools as of late after a strong junior campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs, and Houston Cougars, among others, this fall.

Now, add Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels to the mix after the program dished out an offer to the talented defensive lineman this week.

The SMU Mustangs have been in pursuit of the coveted defender, but with Golding's staff now in the mix, Ole Miss will certainly begin intensifying their pursuit.

Ole Miss has been dishing out several scholarships as of late with a focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - including another offer to a talented Louisiana wideout this week.

Cecilia (La.) four-star wide receiver Braylon Calais has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers with programs across the country entering his recruitment process.

Calais, the No. 2 rated receiver in Louisiana, has reeled in a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars entering the race.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of the Bayou State turned heads as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

There have been multiple schools that have been on his radar, but the Ole Miss Rebels will look to now build a stronger relationship with the coveted pass-catcher.

Golding and the Rebels extended a scholarship to Calais on Thursday after he went public with the scholarship in-hand after a phone call with Ole Miss staffer Donte Moncrief.

The hometown LSU Tigers have emerged as a serious threat in his process, but with Lane Kiffin bringing most of his offensive staff to Baton Rouge - namely wide receivers coach George McDonald - it means Calais will now have to start a new relationship with the position coach.

