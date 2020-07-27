NCAA Waiver Allows Non-Football Fall Sports to Play Half of Required Contests

Tools are being put in place to aid schools who have had some of their non-conference contests eliminated by the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday morning, the NCAA issued a one-year waiver for all non-football fall sports, reducing their required number of contests by 50-percent across the board. The decision, which applies to men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball, is meant to prevent teams from needing to schedule additional games.

"In the current environment where some conferences have eliminated nonconference competition for fall sports, the change allows teams that continue to play the opportunity to avoid scheduling additional games near the end of a season that could put student-athletes, coaches and staff in at-risk positions with additional travel and exposure," read the NCAA statement.

The decision was one that came recommended by the Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The committee also agreed to lift a memorandum requiring teams to have a record of at least .500 to be considered for at-large selections into a championship field.

