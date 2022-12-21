2023 Linebacker Skielar Mann Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

Fort Valley, Ga. -- 2023 linebacker Skielar Mann signed his national letter of intent with the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday after committing to Lane Kiffin's program in September.

The Fort Valley, Ga., native is a three-star linebacker and the lowest-rated recruit in Ole Miss' class, but do not let his rating fool you, Mann is a competitor.

Mann brings athleticism to the Ole Miss linebacker room, as he played both edge and linebacker for Peach County High School. His natural quickness, especially when pursuing a ball carrier across the gridiron, stands out. Mann bursts out of his stance and quickly hits his top speed. Upon contact, that’s where Mann is most noticeable, however.

Mann is rated as the No. 102 linebacker in the nation and the No. 118 recruit in the state of Georgia. Mann is the type of naturally athletic and hard-charging defensive player that Ole Miss needs to consistently sign to be competitive in the SEC West.

The versatile linebacker received offers from programs such as the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Arkansas State Red Wolves among others.

Stay locked in with The Grove Report for more updates on Ole Miss' national signing day class.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here