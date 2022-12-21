Skip to main content

2023 Linebacker Skielar Mann Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels added a second recruit to their linebacker room on national signing day.
Fort Valley, Ga. -- 2023 linebacker Skielar Mann signed his national letter of intent with the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday after committing to Lane Kiffin's program in September.

The Fort Valley, Ga., native is a three-star linebacker and the lowest-rated recruit in Ole Miss' class, but do not let his rating fool you, Mann is a competitor.

Mann brings athleticism to the Ole Miss linebacker room, as he played both edge and linebacker for Peach County High School. His natural quickness, especially when pursuing a ball carrier across the gridiron, stands out. Mann bursts out of his stance and quickly hits his top speed. Upon contact, that’s where Mann is most noticeable, however.

Mann is rated as the No. 102 linebacker in the nation and the No. 118 recruit in the state of Georgia. Mann is the type of naturally athletic and hard-charging defensive player that Ole Miss needs to consistently sign to be competitive in the SEC West.

The versatile linebacker received offers from programs such as the Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Arkansas State Red Wolves among others.

