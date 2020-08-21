Rebel QB Target Maddox Kopp Sets Date: Is Ole Miss the Favorite?

Nothing hits quite the same as landing a quarterback.

Well, the Ole Miss top target at that position for the Class of 2021 has set his decision date.

Maddox Kopp, an SI All-American Candidate and three-star recruit out of Houston, Tex., will be committing on Sept. 1. He's already narrowed his list down to Ole Miss, Houston, Colorado, Wyoming and Tulane.

Standing at a lanky 6-foot-5 and 215-pounds, Kopp has that pro-style, tall feel that Lane Kiffin has been targeting quite a bit in his quarterbacks. He has a type.

Now, Kopp flew under the radar in this bizarre summer. His hometown school Houston was the first major program to offer Kopp, but Kopp's profile began to rise over past months, primarily while competing in the Elite 11 Opening in Murfreesboro. That's when he first picked up his Ole Miss offer.

Approaching that Sept. 1 date, all signs point to a decision between Ole Miss and Houston, and the Rebels are creeping towards the finish line.

"I've been continuing to grow the relationship with coach Kiffin and coach (Jeff) Lebby," Kopp told The Grove Report. "The opportunities that the SEC provides is really intriguing to me and the offense that they've produced in other places is really exciting. Having the opportunity to play somewhere like that really peaks my interest."

Kopp took an unofficial unofficial visit to Oxford. Yes, double unofficial. In the recruiting dead periods spawned by the COVID-19 outbreak, kids can't even take true unofficials and visit with staffs and see facilities. Instead, the Houston native drove up to Oxford earlier in August with his family, walking around campus and town to try and check out what might be his home for the next four years.

"It was a great experience," Kopp said afterwards. "It stacks up there for sure."

Below reads the full SI All-American profile of Kopp, followed by his junior year highlight reel. Video of him at the Elite 11 is above:

Frame: Tall presence with Athleticism

Athleticism: Basketball background before turning focus to football of late. Family has Division I pedigree in football and basketball. Big kid with big arm and big lower-body power, evident in running ability and vertical ability, including some head-turning dunks in high school.

Instincts: Competitive athlete unafraid of the big moment in two sports. Can sit in the pocket and pick defenses apart or do so on the move, off-platform and with some improve as needed.

Polish: Can make all throws to all levels with a fairly quick trigger attached to right arm. Throws with great timing and anticipation, along with intermediate accuracy. Could stand to sit in the pocket longer to allow routes to develop. Getting through second and third read could enhance strengths.

Bottom Line: Kopp is one of the streakiest quarterbacks in the class of 2021. When he is on, few can hit all three levels with velocity and accuracy quite like he can. As he tweaks fundamentals and plays for a more consistent presence, including getting deeper in progressions and throwing from a strong base, he will have the chance to light up Power Five defenses down the road.

More From The Grove Report:

Tate Reeves Sets Stadium Capacities, Tailgating Banned

Which Receiver, Outside of Elijah Moore, Is Stepping Up For Ole Miss?

5 a.m. Meetings? Matt Corral, Rebel QBs Taking Work Ethic to the Next Level

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.