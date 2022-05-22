Elite QB Walker White, Family 'Loved' Weekend Ole Miss Visit

Ole Miss recently locked down its class of 2023 quarterback, landing Tennessean Marcel Reed last month. This past weekend, Reed impressed at the Elite 11 Nashville camp event, as did 2024 talent Walker White.

The Arkansas native, who has long been an Ole Miss target himself, took the first of two trips to Oxford over the weekend for more time with Lane Kiffin's coaching staff.

"It was awesome, I loved it," White told SI's John Garcia, Jr Sunday. "It was all awesome, my favorite part was for sure talking ball. I loved every bit of it and getting on the inside of the offense. I also loved spending time with the (coaches') family-- they were all so nice and hospitable."

White spent considerable time at Ole Miss with some of the assistants coaches on the offensive side of the ball.

"(Charlie) Weis was awesome," he said. "I loved talking ball with them and I also was with the assistant quarterback coach Dane Stevens. He was awesome and he really knows his stuff! Also I was with coach fisher and coach (Seth) Doege."

Meeting with the quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator of the Rebels is an important part of the recruitment of any underclassmen signal caller. That's a good step for the Rebels in trying to land White. There's also the need for him to connect with Kiffin to help bring in yet another top quarterback to the Ole Miss depth chart.

White will work out and throw for Kiffin at Ole Miss' first prospect camp on June 3, the program's 'Friday Night Lights' camp, he said.

Adding White in back-to-back classes with Reed would be quite the haul for any program. Too many schools rely on a single top signal caller to hit as QB1 after signing a national letter of intent; signing consecutive top quarterbacks doubles the odds. That’s what Kiffin and his offensive coaching staff aim to do.

Further, possessing quality quarterback depth to offset injuries is a must, especially in the highly competitive SEC West. The recruiting effort will soon continue with White, and in person on the Oxford campus once again.

This is a very valuable time for Ole Miss. If he truly connects with Kiffin, perhaps the Rebels can be the top program on his list. To place White's talents into perspective, he was watched by SI All-American Director of Recruiting John Garcia, Jr. at the Elite 11 Nashville last weekend.

"Walker White, another rising-junior in the 2024 class, has an impressive build and showed steady accuracy all afternoon long. Arm strength and a classic motion will only increase the attention around the Arkansas native as an upperclassman."

Here's a throw from the Elite 11 of White completing a pass:

Overall, Ole miss appears to be in a great situation with White despite double-digit scholarship offers already to his name. As a sophomore at Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy, White threw for more than 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, adding five more as a rusher in 12 games.

