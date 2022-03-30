Emerging WR Recruit Justin Brown on Ole Miss: 'They are High on My List'

Ole Miss is new to the party for class of 2023 recruit Justin Brown, but it has begun making up for lost time.

The program offered the Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman wide receiver in February and it wasted no time setting up a trip to Oxford. He spent Saturday in town as part of an elite group of visitors, getting a better picture of the program in the process.

Time with Lane Kiffin's coaching staff was the highlight of Brown's time in town, he told SI All-American.

"Probably just being able to talk to coach Kiffin and coach (Derrick) Nix and see coach Nix in action at practice," he said. "He (Kiffin) was just telling me to enjoy the process and explore all my options. He also told me to go to a school that will benefit me for football and education

"It was great to see how he (Nix) coached the wide receivers up and just the way he does his drills so fast paced. And he actually takes the time to actually teach his players."

After the attention to detail in the Rebels' spring practice, the opinion of the Rebel angle has been elevated.

"I feel like they are high on my list," Brown said. "It helps me understand why they put so many wide receivers in the NFL, and why they are so dominant on the offensive side of the ball."

Trips to Pitt, on Thursday, as well as Mississippi State this weekend, are now on deck for the breakout recruit. As a junior for Blackman, Brown hauled in 69 passes for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns in just nine games, so naturally the recruitment has picked up pace since the numbers and tape came together. Two dozen programs have offered him a scholarship to date.

Along with the Egg Bowl rivals, in-state Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Pitt are among those in contention the most at this time, Brown said. It appears some time, including plenty of additional visits, will come between the emergence and a verbal commitment.

"I will probably make my decision after my senior season," Brown said. "What's important is education, how I would fit the offense, and if the team is family oriented and has that family bond."

Ole Miss has just one pledge to date in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Suntarine Perkins.

@justinbrown_6 Courtesy of Justin Brown IG: justinbrown_6

