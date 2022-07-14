One-on-One Interview: Top Ole Miss WR Prospect Tyler Williams

The Ole Miss Rebels will be hosting one of their most important recruits during the first home game of the season versus Troy. That’s when Tyler Williams will trek to Oxford and take his last official visit.

The 6-4, 205-pound wide receiver from Lakeland (Fla.) High School already took four official visits prior to heading off to see Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Clemson (June 3), Georgia (June 10), South Carolina (June 17) and Texas A&M (June 24) are in the books. Shortly after his Ole Miss visit, he will be coming to a final college decision.

Williams took time after Tuesday’s seven-on-seven contest to talk with The Grove Report about his recruitment and what he thinks about Ole Miss.

Question: Do you have any funny stories about the coaches that have been recruiting you?

Williams: “Most of my conversations with coaches are on a serious note because they feel like I’m not a playful guy. Something like that.”

Question: What is Lane Kiffin like? When you talk to him on the phone is he A to B and that’s it or?

Williams: “He’s a great coach, like…We talk about anything. In the group chat that’s what we’re doing, I talk to all the coaches (at Ole Miss). Call them. Facetime, Zoom meetings, they just show me like different stuff.

Question: What about your official visit to Ole Miss, what are you looking for?

Williams: “On my visit (to Ole Miss) on Sept. 3, I’m going to be able to talk to them. Meet the players, meet the coaches. Get a real feeling for the school, fan base, things like that. Really see if it’s a fit for me, and then go from there until my decision date.”

Question: Have you ever even been to the state of Mississippi before?

Williams: “Uh, no, I haven’t actually. This will be my first time ever being in the state of Mississippi.”

Question: Switching gears, as far as other schools, any coach or coaches that you have a really good relationship with?

Williams: “Coach B-Mac (Bryant McClendon – Georgia). I’d say I have the best relationship with him right now.

“Then coach (James) Coley (at Texas A&M). Him being from Florida, he’s a Florida guy, too. So we got that Florida connection.”

