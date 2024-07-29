Juice Fest Kills Media's Favorite Lane Kiffin Narrative | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses a super successful Juice Fest weekend, and the theme of the weekend might be recommitments with Corey Amos recommitting to the Rebels and possibly another coming into the fold. The media loves to bag on Lane Kiffin and his high school recruiting, but he is doing what he has to and doing it at a high level.
Juice Fest was about the 2026/2027 classes, and Ole Miss reportedly made all kinds of progress with some of the top targets in those classes. Once this recruiting cycle ends, we will start really digging into these players, but Ole Miss is looking for flips from Notre Dame, Alabama and Miami in the 2025, for starters. But in the new age of college football, there is another reason to hang in there as long as possible.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about players reporting to Ole Miss for fall camp tomorrow, with the first practice Wednesday. This is the season that Ole Miss fans under 60 have waited for their whole life, and it has me unbelievably fired up to get started.
