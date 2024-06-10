Lane Kiffin, Miami Locked in Key Recruiting Battle | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses Elijah Melendez officially visiting the Ole Miss Rebels and Lane Kiffin over the weekend. We talk about impressions of how his official visit went, and we ponder a relationship between Melendez and Keon Young from the Lakeland Dreadnaughts.
In the second segment of the show, we deep-dive this player and talk about his play at Osceola H.S. in Kissimmee, Fla., and what type of linebacker he is.
In our final segment of the day, we talk official visit weekend at Ole Miss and Mario Nash and Winston Watkins, and Ole Miss looks like it made a move for both this weekend. We close by talking about Deuce Knight at the OT7 and the rumblings around the event that he was going to end up at Ole Miss.
