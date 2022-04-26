LOOK: Jaden Rashada's Amazing Ole Miss Official Visit Photo Shoot

California quarterback prospect spent the weekend in Oxford for his first official visit

The Ole Miss football program's rise under third-year head coach Lane Kiffin has largely been attributed to the veteran coach's success at the sports primary position -- quarterback.

A weekend before Kiffin's latest protégé, Matt Corral, potentially goes in the first round of the NFL Draft, there were multiple top quarterback recruits on campus in Oxford. The trips were surrounding the 2022 Grove Bowl and have already resulted in a verbal commitment from Tennessee native Marcel Reed.

There were some official visitors on campus, too, including Pittsburg (Calif.) High School star quarterback Jaden Rashada. Making his third overall trip to town since the Rebels began targeting him, the official visit slate enables for more time on campus for an enhanced version of the typical recruiting activities.

It includes the recruit photo shoot, now a staple of every program's official and unofficial visit itinerary.

A high-profile recruit looking at programs like Texas A&M, Oregon, Arkansas and Miami, among others, Kiffin spent time with his latest California target and on Saturday pictures posted by Rashada went viral in the Oxford area.

After the trip concluded, Rashada took to Instagram for a closer look at the unique pictures he took around campus, including inside Vaught–Hemingway Stadium. Many were as unique as the creative team has produced in some time, especially surrounding one recruit.

IG: jadenrashada Rashada gets some air in the Vaught IG: jadenrashada Could this color combination be on the 2022 schedule? IG: jadenrashada Ole Miss brought the signature blue lighting outdoors IG: jadenrashada The #We2Live3 hashtag is the Rebels' tag for the 2023 class

Rashada has recently visited Arkansas and Miami. He has developing plans to get back to Oregon and expresses desire to see Texas A&M for the first time, given it's his most recent scholarship offer.

There is no timeline for Rashada's verbal commitment.

