LOOK: Rashada, Other Key Recruits in Oxford Pose with Kiffin, Rolls Royce

The Ole Miss spring game weekend ran in conjunction with an official visit weekend for select recruits in Oxford

The Ole Miss spring football game went down on Saturday, with plenty of eyes on the current quarterback situation brewing in Oxford, but the future of the position was at center stage behind the scenes.

Of course Lane Kiffin and company hosted dozens of top prospects in conjunction with the game, especially with fans back in the stands, but a select group got a personal approach from the head coach.

In addition to a certain fashion call to action from Kiffin heading into the weekend, there was some hardware for some of the prospects to check out before and/or after the Grove Bowl wrapped up.

90 minutes before kick, the top prospect in attendance posted pictures of a Rolls Royce and even a puppy alongside Kiffin. Jaden Rashada cancelled plans to be in Oregon in order to check out Ole Miss for the third time, this one for an official visit, and there appears to be momentum for the California native and elite quarterback to end up in the SEC West.

A player who would potentially hit the Rebel roster even sooner was also in the luxury vehicle. UCF wide receiver transfer Jaylon 'Flash' Robinson took his first visit after announcing intentions to hit the transfer portal, spending multiple days in Oxford including one-on-one time with Kiffin on Saturday.

In the video Robinson posted on Saturday, Kiffin joked about taking the graduate transfer anywhere he wanted to go so long as he transferred "to the Sip."

The trip for the Texas native appeared to have been a success while in town if his next statement was any indication following Kiffin's request to join the wide receiver room.

"Say less," Robinson replied.

Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Northridge offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, who also took an official visit over the weekend, has the Rebels in his top five schools at the moment. He has frequented campus since the fall and also got in some time with Kiffin and the car. Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Oklahoma also made the cut for the towering 6'7" prospect during the week.

It wasn't just the official visitors that got in time with the head coach and the car, as Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy quarterback Marcel Reed was back on campus for his second trip in the last couple of weeks. He is among the top QB targets for Kiffin, Charlie Weis Jr. and company in the class of 2023 along with Rashada and of course legacy recruit Arch Manning.

