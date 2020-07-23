The Grove Report
Ole Miss Among Top-5 For Alabama Defensive Lineman Demarcus Smith

Nate Gabler

Demarcus Smith really wants to play in the Southeastern Conference.

The 6-foot-4, 262-pound defensive end from Birmingham, Ala. holds offers from four schools in the SEC. All four are among Smith's top-5 schools, as released yesterday on Twitter.

Ole Miss joins Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Kansas among the top-5 schools still in contention for the big defensive lineman's talents.

Smith did not appear on the initial SI All-American ranking of the Top 1,000 players in the nation, is unranked by 247Sports but is a 3-star recruit by Rivals. 

Unlike many in the Class of 2021, Smith actually got a chance to visit at Ole Miss with the new coaching staff on March 1. Theoretically, this should give the Rebels a small edge. Smith has attended a junior day at Tennessee, but his unofficial to Oxford was the only visit he was able to take before COVID-19 shut down campus' and recruiting.

At this time, Ole Miss isn't exactly sitting pretty with the 2021 recruiting class, and a player like Smith would go a long way. Currently, the Rebels have only six players committed for the Class of 2021 and none in the defensive front seven. They rank dead last in the SEC and No. 87 nationally in recruiting according to 247Sports. 

