Ole Miss Baseball Gains Commitment From 2026 RHP Ryan Walls
The Ole Miss Rebels added another member to their 2026 recruiting class on Monday, gaining the commitment of RHP Ryan Walls out of Ponte Vedra, Fla.
Walls is the seventh commitment in head coach Mike Bianco's 2026 class, and he is the third right-handed pitcher to join the fold. He also marks the second prospect to commit to the Rebels in this class from the state of Florida, joining catcher Ayson McIntosh.
According to reports from Perfect Game, Walls' fastball sits in the high 80s, topping out around 87 MPH. He has also garnered hype from scouts during his recruitment for his versatility on the mound.
Walls announced his commitment on social media Monday, and you can view his post here.
"I am extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Mississippi," Walls wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with this opportunity and allowing me to glorify Him through this sport."
Later in his statement, Walls thanks the Ole Miss coaching staff for "making my dreams of playing SEC baseball a reality at Ole Miss," and he included pitching coach Joel Mangrum in that credit.
Mangrum was brought in this offseason to the Ole Miss staff, and he has received positive reviews from players who have worked with him at the professional level, including former Rebel arm Dylan DeLucia.