Ole Miss Football Hires UCLA Bruins Staffer To Key Role Amid Historic Stretch

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to hire UCLA Bruins Director of Scouting Jake Sugarman to the same role in Oxford, according to CBS Sports.

Sugarman graduated from Arizona State where he quickly earned a spot on Kenny Dillingham's staff prior to a role with the LSU Tigers. From there, he was hired on the UCLA Bruins staff for the 2025 season.

After stints with multiple high-profile programs, Sugarman now makes the move to Oxford as the Director of Scouting in another impressive move for the Ole Miss front office.

Ole Miss is also set to hire LSU Tigers Associate Director of Player Personnel Jai Choudhary to a role on staff as the new Director of Player Personnel.

Choudhary departed the Ole Miss program last year to join LSU, but with new General Manager Austin Thomas back in Oxford, he's made sure to bring in his right hand man to assist him once again.

According to CBS Sports, Choudhary returns to the Magnolia State to serve as the program's Director of Player Personnel.

It's another key move for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program stacking front office officials to elevate the future where it started with the return of Thomas.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has added a myriad of newcomers both on and off the field this month as the chaotic stretch in Oxford continues with a pair of additions revealed the day after Christmas.

Now, all focus once again shifts to the Sugar Bowl for a clash against the Georgia Bulldogs locked in for New Year's Day.

"Well, hopefully we can get them to at least punt one time," Golding said. "That would be a good start. No, I mean, extremely talented football team. Very well-coached. Premier college football team, in my opinion, and have been for some time.

"They do a really good job on offense. Using multiple formations creating extra gaps. Do a good job really of running the football. The run sets up their play action.

"The quarterback has got experience and is playing at a really high level. Very accurate, makes really good decisions."

