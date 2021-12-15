Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Cam East, Former Miss. State Commit, Signs with Ole Miss

    The New Orleans OL made his decision official on Wednesday.
    Cam East was originally going to be a Bulldog, but he would up in Oxford after the Early Signing Day.

    East is out of St. Augustine (New Orleans, La.) and was not expected to sign until February, but he made his decision official on Wednesday. East decommitted from Mississippi State on Dec. 3 and was visited by Lane Kiffin and staff on Nov. 28.

    READ MORE: Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Live Tracker

    East is an early addition to the Ole Miss class, one that has been focused heavily on the trenches in the early portions of the early signing period. He joins other Ole Miss offensive line signees from early on Wednesday, including Flip Carswell who flipped from Miami earlier in the morning.

    Keep it locked to The Grove Report throughout the Early Signing Day for updates on the Ole Miss recruiting class.

