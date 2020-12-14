Ole Miss Debuts in SI All-American Top 25 Recruiting Rankings at No. 17

On Monday morning, SI All-American updated their team recruiting rankings for the final time before Wednesday, with Ole Miss coming out of nowhere to be ranked No. 17 in the nation. The Rebels were previously outside the top-25.

Ole Miss is winning in just about every way on the recruiting trail ahead of Wednesday's National Signing Day.

There's no way to skirt it, according to SI All-American's head of recruiting John Garcia Jr., the Rebels are the hottest team in the nation on the recruiting front:

The hottest program in college football recruiting resides in Oxford, Miss. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have been on an absolute tear on the trail of late, adding nine December commitments including the two biggest flips in SEC country. Not only did the Rebels dip into Tennessee and snag SI99 tight end Hudson Wolfe from the Vols, but it preceded that move with a pluck of Elite 11 QB Luke Altmyer from Florida State. Ole Miss has even captured multiple commitments of prospects who previously backed off of initial ones, a rarity in recruiting.

Ole Miss currently has 20 committed players in the Class of 2021, including one SI99 player (TE Hudson Wolfe, the nation's No. 64 overall player) and two other SI All-American Finalists (S Dink Jackson and QB Luke Altmyer).

Just since the start of December, Ole Miss has landed nine commitments. A handful more are expected either on Wednesday's National Signing Day or in the two days leading up to that critical date. For more on what to expect from Wednesday as a whole, we'll be previewing the Rebel class here at The Grove Report tomorrow, and these SI All-American team rankings will be updated once more following the early singing window.

For the full SI Al-American Top 25, see here.

