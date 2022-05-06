New Rebel WR Target Brown Calls Ole Miss Tender 'Dream Offer'

Skip to main content

New Rebel Target WR Brown Calls Ole Miss Tender 'Dream Offer'

After earning dream offer from Ole Miss, Georgia prep standout schedules June visit to Oxford

It's safe to say Ahmad Brown won't forget Thursday, May 5, 2022. 

The Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County star wide receiver in the class of 2023 added another scholarship offer to his growing list -- but this one was admittedly different. 

It came from the Rebels, the program he happened to fall in love with some 10 years prior while growing up. 

"I been a fan since I was little and I’m a huge fan of DK Metcalf," Brown told The Grove Report. The 'Ole Miss' on that helmet, as a little boy, I said, 'I'm going to that school!'

"Watching The Blind Side and hearing about the Michael Oher story helped. But this Ole Miss helmet and colors is what drew me in at seven years old."

The Rebels visited Crisp County, among several programs on Thursday. It offered along with Nebraska to push Brown's list of options beyond 20 to date.  

"I was in my classroom and my big brother came in the room to get me and said Ole Miss is here," he said. "I didn’t think I heard him correctly. I just sat there staring at him, I had to take a couple deep breaths, then I got up."

The 6'1", 197-pound prospect, who plays running back and wide receiver as well as basketball for the high school, then learned of the scholarship news. 

"I lost it," he said, laughing. "A dream to come true, like I visualized this younger and for that to come true was the best feeling ever."

A trip to Oxford is now in the works as Brown looks to potentially continue a strong legacy of wide receivers for the program. 

"I’m planning to go the 2nd week in June," Brown said. "And I will be A.J. Brown, the second...oh let me break some records."

Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina and Mississippi State are just some of the additional offers to Brown's name. He recently visited Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Tennessee. 

Ole Miss has just two verbal commitments to date in the class of 2023 in quarterback Marcel Reed and two-way standout Suntarine Perkins

