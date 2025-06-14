Ole Miss Football Hosting No. 1 Prospect in Oklahoma for Official Visit
Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton has emerged as one of the top prospects in America as he continues handling business on the prep scene.
Overton, the No. 1 overall prospect in Oklahoma, has cruised up the recruiting rankings with the "Who's Who" of college football turning up the heat for his services.
The 6-foot-2, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others.
But it's Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels getting a crack at the top-ranked prospect in Oklahoma this weekend.
Overton has arrived in the Magnolia State for an official visit with Ole Miss and will be in for a multi-day stay, according to 247Sports.
It's a monstrous visit for Kiffin and Co. with the program getting the talented defender to campus for a trip.
Overton unofficially visited Ole Miss last fall to soak in a game day experience, but now, it'll be the red carpet treatment as he locks in on his recruitment process.
The Rebels will get their chance to make an impression on Overton this weekend prior to his official visit with the hometown Oklahoma Sooners next weekend to round out his summer trips.
Ole Miss is in the midst of a critical stretch on the recruiting scene with the program hosting a myriad of official visitors in June.
During the week, the Rebels brought in a priority defensive back for a multi-day stay to Oxford.
Who was in town?
Jamyan Theodore: Coveted Tennessee Cornerback
Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School three-star cornerback Jamyan Theodore was back in Oxford for an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week.
Theodore, one of the top prospects in Tennessee, took an unofficial visit to see the Rebels last month for a check-in with the program.
Now, the 6-foot, 195-pounder was back in the Magnolia State this week for a multi-day stay alongside the Rebels' staff.
Theodore is a Top-100 cornerback in America with the Rebels beginning to intensify their pursuit of the talented defensive back.
He's taken an official visit to see the Kentucky Wildcats prior to his most recent official trip with the Wisconsin Badgers last weekend.
Theodore also has a trip on the docket to check-in with the hometown Tennessee Volunteers this summer as the program ramps up its push for the in-state stud.
The versatility he attains is what stands out to most programs with Theodore able to play multiple in multiple schemes in the secondary.
"I could do a lot of things," Theodore told Wisconsin Badgers On SI. "I could either press, play off, play zone. I feel like I could kind of do it all and just have good ball skills and be able to make plays for the team, be a playmaker and get the ball back for the offense."
For the Rebels, the program will continue turning up the heat on Theodore as he narrows his focus on a handful of schools prior to making a commitment decision this summer.
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.