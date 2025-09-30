Ole Miss Football, Oklahoma Sooners and Nebraska Cornhuskers Heating Up In Recruiting
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 3-0 SEC) remain unbeaten to open the 2025 season after a top-five victory over the LSU Tigers this past weekend in Oxford.
No. 4 Ole Miss made a statement at Vaught-Hemingway in front of a sold out crowd in the Magnolia State with the Rebels cruising up the latest AP Top-25 Poll.
Kiffin and Co. handled business in front of over 64,000 fans, but a major win for the program came on the sidelines pregame with the Rebels hosting a sold out recruiting section.
The Rebels coaching staff welcomed over 25 targets to town with the program picking up momentum on the recruiting scene directly after the win over LSU.
Ole Miss is one of many programs heating up on the recruiting scene with the likes of the Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide picking up steam.
Now, with a successful flip in and multiple targets trending Ole Miss' way, what's the buzz coming out of Oxford?
The Recent Pledge: CB Dorian Barney
Carrollton (Ga.) four-star cornerback Dorian Barney flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday following a beneficial visit to Oxford.
The Top-25 cornerback in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to the Wolverines over the summer, but it didn't stop programs from chipping away at the highly-touted defensive back.
Barney was on-hand for the Ole Miss Rebels' top-five win over the LSU Tigers this past weekend with the atmosphere, connections and fanbase setting the tone for a flip.
“The environment was crazy,” Barney told Rivals after the visit this weekend. “My first time going to a Ole Miss game didn’t disappoint me.
"The direction (Kiffin is) leading the team in is great, he’s one of the best coaches in college football. If they keep playing this way I see a Natty in them.”
The Flip Targets: Dylan Berymon and T-Ron Richardson
DL Dylan Berymon: Texas Longhorns
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon was set to Oxford in Week 5 for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, but ultimately couldn't make the trip in.
Berymon, the No. 4 rated prospect in Louisiana, revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in June, but it hasn't stopped programs from pushing for a flip this fall.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program looking to stack talent in the trenches for the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 330-pounder has earned a myriad of offers across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Mississippi State Bulldogs, among others, entering the race.
But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the verbal pledge after turning up the heat during the summer.
Ole Miss has a foot on the gas in this one - and with one game day visit under his belt earlier this year - the Rebels continue pushing for another.
DL T-Ron Richardson: Oklahoma Sooners
Hopewell (Va.) three-star defensive lineman T-Ron Richardson made his way to Oxford on Saturday for the Ole Miss Rebels' Week 5 matchup against the LSU Tigers.
Richardson, a Top-15 overall prospect in Virginia, has emerged as a name to know on the East Coast with a myriad of schools extending scholarships to the coveted defender.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Syracuse Orange, Maryland Terrapins, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.
But it's Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners that hold the verbal commitment after he revealed a pledge to the SEC foe in August.
Richardson has remained loyal to his Sooners pledge, but it hasn't stopped other programs from trying to stay in the mix.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program hosting Richardson on an unofficial visit to campus last Saturday.
Richardson was in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the program's Week 5 victory over the LSU Tigers with Oxford buzzing during and after the win.
The New Prediction: QB Keegan Croucher
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher made his return trip to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle hopped on a flight and made his way down to the Magnolia State for a multi-day stay where he was on-hand for Ole Miss' top-five win over LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
As it currently stands, Croucher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that is beginning to make noise in Croucher's process after a productive trip back to Oxford.
After a weekend stay in the Magnolia State where Croucher remained in town through Sunday, a source told Ole Miss Rebels On SI, the program is picking up steam.
Fast forward to Tuesday morning and the Ole Miss Rebels are now viewed as the favorites with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program to win out in the Croucher sweepstakes.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with the program also shifting focus towards the 2027 Recruiting Class this fall.
