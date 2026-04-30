Ole Miss Football Recruiting Intel: Pete Golding and Co. Eyeing Elite Targets

The Ole Miss Rebels continue building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with Pete Golding and Co. looking to add to the 2027 class amid a pivotal stretch.

After hosting a myriad of unofficial visitors across March and April, the coaching staff is set to shift focus towards official trips in May and June as the 2027 Recruiting Class looks to take shape.

Ole Miss currently holds a handful of commitments in the haul to this point - headlined by the No. 4 rated quarterback in America, Keegan Croucher - with more priority targets on Golding's radar.

Three Targets to Monitor: Rebels Buzzing on the Trail

No. 1: OL Caden Moss - No. 1 Prospect in Mississippi

Jackson (Miss.) five-star offensive lineman Caden Moss continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for his commitment.

Moss checks in as the top-ranked prospect in the Magnolia State and the No. 5 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America fighting for his services.

The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among several others, across his illustrious prep career.

Sources have indicated a potential LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels battle here. Moss was in Baton Rouge on an official visit in April and continues raving about the Bayou Bengals - but the hometown Rebels remain heavy-hitters here.

Courtesy of Caden Moss on Instagram.

No. 2: S Darrell Mattison - Coveted Defensive Back

Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park four-star safety Darrell Mattison reopened his recruitment this week after backing off of a commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

Mattison checks in as a Top-25 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his services, and after backing off of his pledge to Michigan, has become an even hotter commodity on the trail this offseason.

The 6-foot, 160-pounder out of Illinois verbally committed to the Wolverines in March over the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others, but he has now hit the reset button on his process.

Sources have circled the Ole Miss Rebels as the team to watch here with Mattison back on the market as Golding and Co. prioritize the Illinois native.

Courtesy of Darrell Mattison via X.

No. 3: OT Antonio Keefer - No. 6 OT in America

Memphis (Tenn.) Southwind four-star offensive lineman Antonio Keefer remains a top target for the Ole Miss Rebels with the program in Oxford building momentum here.

Keefer has cruised up the rankings where he checks in as a Top-15 rated offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle - with multiple schools pursuing his services following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his prep career.

Ole Miss will be the team to monitor as Keefer works through a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

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