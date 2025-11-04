Ole Miss Football Predicted to Beat Out Michigan Wolverines for Prized Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson linebacker Eli Harris continues picking up momentum on the recruiting trail with programs from coast-to-coast entering the race for the Peach State prospect.
Harris, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder out of Georgia, has earned significant interest as of late with Power Four programs beginning to extend scholarships his way.
The second-level defender has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others, across his prep career.
Lane Kiffin and Co. hosted Harris for an unofficial visit to Oxford last weekend for the program's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Now, the Rebels are picking up momentum for the Peach State linebacker with 247Sports' David Johnson logging a prediction in favor of Ole Miss.
It's early in the Harris' process in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, but Kiffin and the Rebels are quickly beginning to pick up momentum.
No. 7 Ole Miss is quickly beginning to gain traction on the recruiting scene - specifically in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with the Early Signing Period inching closer.
Flip Target to Know: Missouri Tigers Pledge Picking Up Steam
Magnolia (Miss.) South Pike four-star edge rusher Micah Nickerson has emerged as an Ole Miss Rebels target to watch down the stretch heading into December's Early Signing Period.
Nickerson, a Top-10 prospect in Mississippi, has received offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Virginia Cavaliers, and Tulane Green Wave, among others, across his prep career.
But it's Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers that hold the verbal commitment after he went public with a pledge in September.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder is a prospect that has remained loyal to his Missouri commitment this fall, but Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping a foot on the gas.
Now, the program is eyeing a flip down the stretch leading into the Early Signing Period, according to 247Sports.
The highly-touted second-level defender is a prospect that has cruised up the recruiting rankings as one to keep tabs on with Ole Miss looking to keep the Magnolia State recruit home.
“Nickerson is someone who we have always had on the radar due to his production and raw athletic ability,” Rivals National Scout Cody Bellaire said. “So far as a senior, he continues to be productive getting after the quarterback and is still flying off the snap.
"But he looks like he’s added some mass throughout his frame and still has the sensational burst that scares the bejeezus out of offensive tackles. He still has some rawness in his hand usage and pass rush, but his physical and athletic gifts continue to jump off the screen.”
