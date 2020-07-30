Ole Miss in Top-4 For SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley

One of the best players in Mississippi might be headed to Oxford.

Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and three-star cornerback Justin Walley announced his top-4 school candidates on Thursday afternoon, naming Ole Miss football alongside Mississippi State, Baylor and Minnesota as the final contenders for his skills.

Walley, a 5-foot-10 and 185-pound cornerback from Biloxi, Miss. and D'Iberville High School, is the nation's No. 55 cornerback according to the 247 Composite.

As a junior in 2019, Walley recorded 74 total tackles as a defensive back, adding seven passes defended and an interception. He also played quite a bit on offense, carrying the ball 26 times for an average of 13.4 yards per carry and adding 230 receiving yards at a rate of 19.2 yards per reception.

Below reads the bottom line from the SI All-American analysis of Walley. More on what he can bring to the table can be found here. For highlights, see the above video.

Walley’s quickness and coordination suit him well at cornerback, where he also shows clear anticipatory skills. Enough juice and wiggle to return punts at next level. Projects as potential starter on outside, with versatility to contribute in multiple areas as reserve.

For now, the Ole Miss recruiting class of 2021 sits at just six players, the bottom ranked class in the SEC. Interestingly for a guy like Walley, four of the six members committed in the class also are defensive backs.

