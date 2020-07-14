SI All-American Candidate Justin Walley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Justin Walley

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Biloxi (Miss.) D’Iberville

Schools of Interest: Baylor, Auburn, Colorado, Kansas, Southern Miss, Memphis and Arkansas, among others.

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Lean and well-proportioned. Average width throughout shoulders and chest. Long arms. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and calves, with developed trunk. Room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Exceptional body control. Light feet; wastes little motion changing directions on move. Flexible, fluid hips. Above-average speed and burst. Middling overall strength, but plays with power.

Instincts: Comfortable in man and zone coverage. Tracks ball well in air. Quick to diagnose plays. Clear understanding and awareness in defensive backfield; will leave assignment to make plays on ball. Packs punch as tackler when arriving from secondary. Dangerous with ball in hands.

Polish: Fluid backpedal. Easily turns and runs with receivers. Lacks experience playing press coverage. Occasionally takes false steps, but quick to compensate with recovery speed. Needs more weight and strength.

Bottom Line: Walley’s quickness and coordination suit him well at cornerback, where he also shows clear anticipatory skills. Enough juice and wiggle to return punts at next level. Projects as potential starter on outside, with versatility to contribute in multiple areas as reserve.