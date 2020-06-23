Ole Miss Lands Transfer DL from Canada, Immediately Eligible

Ole Miss has a lot to replace on the defensive line. They just added a piece that should help significantly.

On Monday, the Rebels landed immediately eligible defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, a 6-foot-8, 240-pounder out of Canada, as first reported by Yancy Porter of 247Sports.

Canada announced earlier this month that their 2020 season would be canceled due to COVID-19, allowing the lineman to get an immediate eligibility waiver. HE prior played at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

At 6-foot-8, Robinson brings a rare size and athletic profile that you can't exactly teach. Along a Rebel defensive line that lost Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney and others from last year's starting rotation, he should have a chance to see playing time right away.

He'll have a steep learning curve, going straight from Canadian college football to the Southeastern Conference, but his athletic profile should give him a chance to contribute early for the Rebels.

