Ole Miss Lands Transfer DL from Canada, Immediately Eligible

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss has a lot to replace on the defensive line. They just added a piece that should help significantly. 

On Monday, the Rebels landed immediately eligible defensive lineman Tavius Robinson, a 6-foot-8, 240-pounder out of Canada, as first reported by Yancy Porter of 247Sports. 

Canada announced earlier this month that their 2020 season would be canceled due to COVID-19, allowing the lineman to get an immediate eligibility waiver. HE prior played at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

At 6-foot-8, Robinson brings a rare size and athletic profile that you can't exactly teach. Along a Rebel defensive line that lost Benito Jones, Josiah Coatney and others from last year's starting rotation, he should have a chance to see playing time right away. 

He'll have a steep learning curve, going straight from Canadian college football to the Southeastern Conference, but his athletic profile should give him a chance to contribute early for the Rebels.

Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

NCAA Brings Down the Hammer on Mississippi Over the State Flag Debate

Ole Miss Football to Retire Eli Manning’s No. 10

SEC Roundtable: The Biggest Changes on Defense Heading into 2020

As we begin walking towards and previewing the upcoming 2020 season, Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together to take a look at each team in the conference's biggest change on the defensive side of the ball.

Nate Gabler

Mississippi State player threatening to boycott 2020 season

Nate Gabler

Five Schools in Strong Pursuit of Quarterback Arch Manning

Ole Miss is in hot pursuit of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning. But they're not the only ones.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football to Retire Eli Manning’s No. 10

Ole Miss legend Eli Manning will have his No. 10 jersey number retired during the 2020 season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Monday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football makes Plea to Remove Confederate Statue on Oxford's Square

Ole Miss football players are taking to Twitter. The changes in Oxford and at Ole Miss are not done – not on their watch. They now have one additional plea.

Nate Gabler

NCAA Brings Down the Hammer on Mississippi over the State Flag Debate

There will never be another NCAA Regional held in Swayze Field. Not until the State of Mississippi decides to make a change and remove the current state flag.

Nate Gabler

SEC, Ole Miss and Mississippi State Pushing for Change of Mississippi Flag

The SEC and presidents of both Ole Miss and Mississippi State are urging the state of Mississippi to change their flag.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Adds Alcorn State to Future Schedule

Ole Miss football has added Alcorn State to its future schedule marking the first time in program history the Rebels will face the in-state opponent, both schools mutually announced on Thursday

Nate Gabler

Dr. Anthony Fauci Recommends 'Bubble' Concept for Football this Fall

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, is recommending football be played in what amounts to a bubble this upcoming season.

Nate Gabler

Gunnar Hoglund Ranked as a Top 20 Prospect for the 2021 MLB Draft

Ole Miss starting pitcher Gunnar Hoglund is going to have a huge 2021 season. In fact, MLB.com thinks he'll be a first round pick. See how highly they have him ranked.

Nate Gabler