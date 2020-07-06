The Grove Report
Ole Miss Makes Cut on Pair of Four-Star DB Prospects

Camden's Darian Duce Chestnut (3) carries during an annual Camden-Woodrow Wilson Thanksgiving game Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Camden, N.J. (Joe Lamberti/Courier Post)

Nate Gabler

A pair of highly touted defensive back recruits are very seriously considering joining Ole Miss. 

Markevious Brown and Duce Chestnut, four-star rated cornerbacks in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite, both cut their prospective school lists significantly over the holiday weekend, naming Ole Miss among top contenders.

Brown, the nation's No. 20 overall corner recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida, named Ole Miss one of hist top-five schools, alongside Arkansas, Auburn, Miami and Virginia Tech. 

Ole Miss first offered the IMG senior back in January. 

Chestnut hails from a bit further north. The Camden, N.J. product is the nation's No. 24 ranked cornerback by the 247 Composite. 

He named Ole Miss alongside Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Michigan State and others in his top-8 as released on July 4. He's being recruited primarily by Chris Partridge. 

Brian Dohn's scouting report of Chestnut reads as follows:

Has frame to play corner or safety. Boundary corner is ideal spot. Instinctual and smart on field. Athletic and changes direction well. Tracks ball and is aggressive in coverage. Good in run support. Has body control. Strong tackler with technique. Plays physical and re-routes receivers with strong jam. Comfortable in press and off-man coverage. Top end speed a question to excel against elite competition. Has to work on bending more at knees in backpedal. Transition from backpedal to driving on ball needs work. Personal-best 6.74 in 55 meters. Must continue to develop hip looseness. 

To this point, Ole Miss has just six players committed to the Class of 2021. Three of them are already defensive backs. For a more in-depth breakdown of where the Rebels stand with their current recruiting class, see our latest recruiting breakdown here. 

