Rebels Make Top-5 For Taleeq Robbins, DT from Pennsylvania

Ole Miss is searching for help in the trenches, and a run-stuffing big boy from up north may soon be one of those answers.

Taleeq Robbins, a 6-foot-3, 300 pound defensive tackle out of Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, Pa. named his top five schools earlier this week.

Ole Miss appeared in the top five for Robbins beside Georgia, Texas A & M, Arizona State and NC State.

Robbins is rated as three-star by both Rivals and 247Sports and does not appear in the SI All-American Candidate list.

(More Recruiting: August Recruiting Wrap-up: Where do the Rebels Stand?)

As a junior in 2019, Robbins played all over the defensive line, but particularly as a nose, one-technique and two-technique on the interior. He recorded 40 tackles, including six for loss and three sacks as a junior. He was named second team all-state that season.

The current Ole Miss recruiting class contains 12 players, including two on the defensive line with a pair of defensive ends in Jibran Hawkins and Demarcus Smith. Robbins would be the first defensive interior commit.

He plans to commit soon.

