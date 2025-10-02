Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines and Oklahoma Sooners Among Top Recruiting Hauls
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are beginning to make their presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple commitments to this point.
No. 4 Ole Miss is coming off of a significant recruiting weekend in Oxford for the program's Week 5 win over LSU where double-digit priority targets made their way to the Magnolia State.
From the No. 1 quarterback on the Rebels' Big Board in Keegan Croucher to four-star commitment Jamarkus Pittman, the Rebels had a star-studded visitors list in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold the No. 15 rated Recruiting Class in the 2027 cycle headlined by Jamarkus Pittman, the No. 3 ranked defensive lineman in America.
Ole Miss is gaining momentum alongside the Michigan Wolverines [No. 16 class] while the Oklahoma Sooners [No. 1 class] continue making their presence felt.
What's the buzz on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels picking up steam?
The Ole Miss Recruiting Buzz: 2027 Cycle Edition
The New Prediction: QB Keegan Croucher
Cheshire (Conn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher made his return trip to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Top-10 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle hopped on a flight and made his way down to the Magnolia State for a multi-day stay where he was on-hand for Ole Miss' top-five win over LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Heading into the weekend visit, the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder circled the Ole Miss program as a contender in his process with Kiffin and Co. pushing the right buttons in his recruitment.
As it currently stands, Croucher is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions with the trio of elite programs piquing his interest after summer trips on campus.
Now, it's the Ole Miss program that is beginning to make noise in Croucher's process after a productive trip back to Oxford.
After a weekend stay in the Magnolia State where Croucher remained in town through Sunday, a source told Ole Miss Rebels On SI, the program is picking up steam.
Fast forward to Tuesday morning and the Ole Miss Rebels are now viewed as the favorites with Rivals' Steve Wiltfong logging a prediction in favor of Kiffin's program to win out in the Croucher sweepstakes.
The Headlining Commitment: No. 3 DL
Memphis (Tenn.) MASE four-star defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels staff in June.
Pittman, the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America, provides Kiffin and Co. with a monster addition to the Rebels' fast-rising 2027 Recruiting Class.
Prior to committing to the Ole Miss Rebels, the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners, among several others, during his process.
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels that ultimately secured the pledge prior to his junior campaign in Tennessee.
“Just the coaching staff and relationships, that’s what stands out,” Pittman told On3 Sports of what he liked at Ole Miss. “I loved it (the defense this year).”
Defensive line coach Randall Joyner once again lands a critical piece to the future of his position group where he continues asserting himself on the recruiting trail.
But Pittman is just getting started in his recruitment process with multiple powerhouse programs now entering the mix despite a commitment to Ole Miss.
No. 4 Ole Miss will look to hold on to multiple pieces in the 2027 Recruiting Class while also looking to build upon the foundation set.
