Top Ole Miss Football Commit Reaffirms Decision to Join Pete Golding's Rebels

Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher remains locked in with the Ole Miss Rebels after revealing a commitment to the SEC program last fall.

Croucher, a Top-15 signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has emerged as one of the top prospects in America where he's now made the move from Cheshire Academy in Connecticut to Baylor School for his senior campaign.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder checks in as the No. 10 rated quarterback in the country with Ole Miss surging following a visit to the Magnolia State last fall - ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and other fierce competitors for his commitment.

”Ole Miss jumped out to me right away,” Croucher told Rivals. “The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them.

"My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing. Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

"The place, Oxford I fell in love with. Really like how everything is set up there. In the end I feel very confident about what they can do for me and what I can do for them. They can develop me into a top caliber player in the SEC. Can’t wait for it! I’m very blessed for this amazing opportunity.”

Ole Miss '27 QB commit Keegan Croucher remains locked in with Ole Misshttps://t.co/8bFX6A0K3B pic.twitter.com/ILaBH9Jaf2 — Ole Miss 365 (@OleMiss365) February 14, 2026

Now, with Croucher's commitment to the program, Ole Miss sits in rare territory with one of the highest-rated signal-callers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle pledged.

Now, as Ole Miss navigates a critical offseason on the recruiting trail, there's a primary focus on keeping the program's crown jewel locked in prior to his senior campaign.

